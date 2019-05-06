Traffic nightmare for commuters in Karachi

Travelling on Karachi roads turned into a traffic nightmare for many people on Monday. Many main roads were congested because of the ongoing development work in different parts of the city.

Bumper to bumper traffic was reported on MA Jinnah Road, Sharae Faisal, Main University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and II Chunrigar Road.

The traffic police said that there has been congestion on the University Road and Shaheed-e-Millat Road because of the ongoing development work on the two roads.

There is a traffic jam on Shahrae Faisal and II Chunrigar Road because of the protest being held by the nursing and paramedical staff of Sindh’s public hospitals. The protest, which started last week, is being staged outside the Karachi Press Club. The police have blocked the road in front of CM House after the protesters threatened to march there.

“We have created diversions for people’s convenience and facilitation,” Traffic DIG Javed Mahar told SAMAA TV. He said that the traffic police are trying its best to bring the situation under control.

Many people complained that they have been stuck in traffic for hours. One person said that it took him three hours to reach his office.

