Tough days will be over soon, premier tells the public

Pakistan’s tough days will be over soon as the government is making continuous efforts for systemic reforms, besides social welfare and national development.

This was stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony to re-launch the halted construction work of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Punjab government and health taskforce will aid in achieving the dream of a mother-child hospital, he said.

The task force is headed by a doctor who made the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore and Peshawar. He is now working on the Karachi branch. “He knows full well what a quality hospital needs and how it is made,” PM Khan said.

Before the elections, I repeatedly said that a government is recognised by what basic needs it fulfills for its people, said PM Khan, promising that his government’s efforts will be to provide better healthcare and to provide every poor person a health card which covers insurance worth Rs720,000.

“The best thing a government can do for its people, I believe, is free the public of the burden to finance their healthcare,” he said.

Explaining the concept behind the government’s recently-launched poverty alleviation programme – Ehsaas – he said it is the responsibility of the government to provide for its people.

“Once the system is rectified, you will realize how blessed your country is. Be assured, tough days will be over… Pakistan will sail through difficult times and will emerge as a great nation,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister lauded the dedication of the railways minister to get the construction of the hospital completed that had been facing delay since 2005.

He said no doubt the people were faced with high inflation, including increase in gas and power tariffs, blaming it on the debt inherited by the government.

He said the nation would have to go through tough times as the government was struggling to reform the whole system to reduce the foreign debts by increasing its revenue.

