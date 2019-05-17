Top stories of the day

Here are some of the stories we followed on Friday.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son, Usama Qamar, was killed in a road accident in Gujrat’s Lala Musa. A PPP spokesperson said Usama’s car crashed into a tree. He was on his way to Islamabad.

The ECP has approved for hearing a petition filed by the PTI against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as a PML-N vice-president. It has set a hearing on May 27.

PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan because of its “internal issues”, announced Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal during a Senate Standing Committee on IT briefing. “We are still talking to PayPal,” the IT secretary said.

Karachi police have arrested Amirul Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad, from his home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The police say they arrested Amir after an FIR was lodged against him because a cheque he gave someone bounced.

The dollar touched Rs150 in the open market on Friday. This is the highest-ever rate against the rupee. It is being sold at Rs149 in the interbank market. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram