HOME > News

Top stories of the day

10 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we followed on Friday.

  • PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son, Usama Qamar, was killed in a road accident in Gujrat’s Lala Musa. A PPP spokesperson said Usama’s car crashed into a tree. He was on his way to Islamabad.
  • The ECP has approved for hearing a petition filed by the PTI against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as a PML-N vice-president. It has set a hearing on May 27.
  • PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan because of its “internal issues”, announced Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal during a Senate Standing Committee on IT briefing. “We are still talking to PayPal,” the IT secretary said.
  • Karachi police have arrested Amirul Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad, from his home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The police say they arrested Amir after an FIR was lodged against him because a cheque he gave someone bounced.
  • The dollar touched Rs150 in the open market on Friday. This is the highest-ever rate against the rupee. It is being sold at Rs149 in the interbank market. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
dollar maryam nawaz qamar zaman kaira


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.