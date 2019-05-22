Top stories of the day

Here are some of the stories we followed on May 22, Wednesday.

The family of Nashwa Ali, the nine-month-old who passed away on April 22 after being administered an incorrect dose of drugs at the hospital on April 7, has agreed to take back their case against Karachi’s Darul Sehat Hospital after reaching an agreement on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the hospital will contribute Rs5 million to Nashwa Fund every year. The fund will give scholarships to cover education expenses of two women students.

Haroon Sharif has stepped down as the chairperson of Pakistan’s Board of Investment.

The government’s incompetence is no less than a tragedy, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. “It has been 10 months [since the PTI government came into power] and there has been no good news since,” she said in Bahawalpur. “Everything is getting expensive by the day.”

The Lahore High Court has extended PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail till May 28. During the hearing, the NAB’s lawyer said that suspicious transactions were done through Hamza’s accounts. A man, identified as Mehboob, was shown as an investor but his monthly income was just Rs15,000, the lawyer said. Hamza’s lawyer argued that the alleged transactions took place between 2005 and 2007. “Was the NAB sleeping for last 12 years,” he asked.

Sadia Sohail Rana, a PTI MPA, filed an application at a Lahore police station for registration of a case against PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry for using indecent language while referring to Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. The PTI MPA said in her application that Talal Chaudhry used derogatory remarks for Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A labourer was shot dead on Wednesday after he accidentally splashed water on a commission agent’s clothes in Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi. The deceased, identified as Saiful Rehman, was moving potato sacks from a truck to the ground. One of the sacks fell on the ground and splashed water on Bismillah Khan. This enraged him and he opened fire on the labourers. Rehman died on the spot and four others were injured, said the police.

