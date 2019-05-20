Top stories of the day

Here are some of the stories we followed on Monday.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised the BNP-M and MQM-P not to vote for the upcoming budget to compel the government to criminalise enforced disappearances.

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan is not her prime minister. “Calling him the prime minister is an insult to the position,” Maryam told journalists in Islamabad.

Loans just got more expensive as the State Bank of Pakistan announced on Monday that it is increasing the benchmark interest rate to 12.25% effective May 21. The 1.5% increase is for two months. It has yet to be seen whether the central bank will increase it further after these two months are up. A higher benchmark interest rate means that commercial banks will also increase their interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow or take loans.

Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan has not taken his removal from the World Cup squad kindly, taking to Twitter to post a picture of himself with duct tape over his mouth. “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter,” says the caption of the picture.

Pakistan’s woeful performance with the ball during the England series has forced the selectors’ hands into making changes, with the experienced left-arm duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz making it into the squad. Asif Ali, who was part of the 17-man squad alongside Amir, has also been included in the side after impressing in bits and pieces.

