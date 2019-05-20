Top stories of the day

HOME > News

  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised the BNP-M and MQM-P not to vote for the upcoming budget to compel the government to criminalise enforced disappearances.
  • PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan is not her prime minister. “Calling him the prime minister is an insult to the position,” Maryam told journalists in Islamabad.
  • Loans just got more expensive as the State Bank of Pakistan announced on Monday that it is increasing the benchmark interest rate to 12.25% effective May 21. The 1.5% increase is for two months. It has yet to be seen whether the central bank will increase it further after these two months are up. A higher benchmark interest rate means that commercial banks will also increase their interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow or take loans.
  • Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan has not taken his removal from the World Cup squad kindly, taking to Twitter to post a picture of himself with duct tape over his mouth. “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter,” says the caption of the picture.
  • Pakistan’s woeful performance with the ball during the England series has forced the selectors’ hands into making changes, with the experienced left-arm duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz making it into the squad. Asif Ali, who was part of the 17-man squad alongside Amir, has also been included in the side after impressing in bits and pieces.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
