Top stories of the day

Here are some of the stories we followed on Saturday.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi advised people to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme and said the FBR has all the information that people owned properties in USA, Canada and other foreign countries.

Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed said Maryam Nawaz will actively participate in politics and the party will raise its voice for the release of Nawaz Sharif.

A Karachi court has disposed a case filed against senior journalist Shahzeb Jilani. The judicial magistrate ruled that it was to be declared C class, which means the FIR is not maintainable or does not have grounds to be prosecuted. The FIR has therefore been cancelled.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit on May 30 to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The PM will meet the Saudi Arabian leaders and other OIC leaders.

Usama, the son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira who died in a car accident on Friday, has been laid to rest in Lal Musa. His funeral was attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari, Khursheed Shah and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, among other politicians and government officials.

