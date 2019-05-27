HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Youm-e-Ali across Pakistan, Chinese VP in Lahore

36 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Monday).

  • Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Lahore today as part of his three-day visit to Pakistan.
  • Youm-e-Ali processions will be held across the country today.
  • The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will meet today. It is expected to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and the introduction of new taxes.
  • PTI leader Aleem Khan will appear before an accountability court today in Lahore on charges of forming offshore companies and possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave in most parts of the country. Mercury is likely to soar to 41 degrees Centigrade during this period.
  • ICYMI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry launched Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and lunar calendar on Sunday. As per the lunar calendar, Eidul Fitr will be on June 5 and Eidul Azha on August 12. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
Wang Qishan Youm-e-Ali


