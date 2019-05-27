Today’s outlook: Youm-e-Ali across Pakistan, Chinese VP in Lahore

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Monday).

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Lahore today as part of his three-day visit to Pakistan.

Youm-e-Ali processions will be held across the country today.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will meet today. It is expected to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and the introduction of new taxes.

PTI leader Aleem Khan will appear before an accountability court today in Lahore on charges of forming offshore companies and possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave in most parts of the country. Mercury is likely to soar to 41 degrees Centigrade during this period.

ICYMI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry launched Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and lunar calendar on Sunday. As per the lunar calendar, Eidul Fitr will be on June 5 and Eidul Azha on August 12. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.