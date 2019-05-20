Today’s outlook: PML-N prepares to give government a ‘tough time’

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Monday).

The PML-N is preparing to give the government a “tough time” in the ongoing economic crisis. The party will hold a parliamentary meeting today. Maryam Nawaz will attend it too.

The State Bank will announce its monetary policy for the next two months today.

French currency notes for Eidul Fitr will be available from today till May 31. The State Bank has announced an SMS service through which people can get themselves registered before visiting the designated branches to get the fresh currency notes.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced that it would open outpatient departments (OPDs) in all major hospitals today. The OPD services in all major hospitals all over the province were closed because of a doctors’ protest following a brawl between a senior doctor and the provincial minister health and his guards at the Khyber Teaching Hospital last week.

The opposition parties, including PPP, PkMAP, JUI-F, PML-N, National Party, and ANP, have decided to hold an All Parties Conference after Eid. The conference will be convened by JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman. Opposition leaders came together for an iftar dinner hosted by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. To read more click here.

