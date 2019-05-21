Today’s outlook: PM Imran to brief cabinet on next budget

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Tuesday).

The Islamabad High Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif petition against the Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict. Sharif had approached the IHC for seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today in Islamabad to review the current political and economic situation of the country. The cabinet members will be brief over preparations for the next budget. Discussion on the opposition’s anti-government protest with coalition parties is also on the agenda.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur to appear before an accountability court in Islamabad today for a hearing in the fake accounts case.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan today.

ICYMI: Pakistan’s final 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was announced on Monday by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf were dropped from the squad in favour of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. Asif Ali also replaced Abid Ali in the side. To read more click here.

