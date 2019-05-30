Today’s outlook: PM heads to Saudi Arabia, Zardari to court

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Thursday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is heading to Makkah to attend the 14th summit of the OIC. The summit will begin on May 31. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in Makkah to take part pre-summit foreign ministers conference.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are likely to appear before an accountability court in Islamabad today in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be presented before an accountability court today in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore in the Paragon Housing Society case.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh will chair an Economic Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad. Approval is likely to be given for funds of Rs15 billion to Rs20 billion for the protection of stock market investors and the Market Support Fund.

PML-N leaders and workers will be visiting Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet party founder Nawaz Sharif.

Senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar’s funeral will be held at Masjid-e-Faheen in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal today at 1:30pm. He will be buried at the Yasinabad graveyard.

After NEPRA's approval, K-Electric has decided to increase its charges for residential, commercial, and industrial consumers. However, there will be no changes in the rates for those who consume less than 100 units of electricity.

