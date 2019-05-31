Today’s outlook: Pakistan face West Indies in World Cup match

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Friday).

The Pakistan team are set to face the West Indies in their first World Cup match today in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3pm PST, with the toss taking place at 2:30pm.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia on an official trip where he will represent Pakistan at the two-day OIC Summit. The conference, titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’, is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

PML-N has called a meeting of its joint parliamentary advisory group in the chambers of the opposition leader at Parliament House.

A parliamentary meeting of all opposition parties will be held today in the Senate. Pakistan’s political situation will be discussed during the meeting.

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, is being observed today. Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques. Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the unity of Muslim world. A Youm-e-Quds rally will be held in Karachi on MA Jinnah Road today.

ICYMI: OGRA has recommended an up to Rs8.99 hike in the price of petroleum products for June. The summary has been forwarded to the petroleum ministry. Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, will make the final decision in this regard. To read more click here.

