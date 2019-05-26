HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan, Bangladesh face off, Chinese VP in Islamabad

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik bats during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 24, 2019. Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Sunday).

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Pakistan today on a two-day visit. He will be meeting the president and prime minister and sign various agreements and MoUs during his trip.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will be addressing a press conference in Lahore at 2:30pm at which he is expected to speak about his proposed 10-year Islamic calendar. To read more about the calendar and the controversy it stirred up, click here.

Security is being tightened across the country for Youm-e-Ali tomorrow (Monday). A traffic plan has been issued for Karachi and other major cities, with several road blocks for the processions. To find out about the traffic diversions in Karachi, click here.

Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh in its second Cricket World Cup warm up match in Cardiff. It lost its first warm up match to Afghanistan by three wickets on Friday. Today’s match will begin at 2:30pm PST. SAMAA Sports will be giving you updates.

