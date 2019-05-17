HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan and England face off in Nottingham

18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Friday).

  • Karachi is expected to receive light showers, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Temperatures in the city are expected to fall after the rain.
  • The Pakistan cricket team has one last chance to prove themselves in the Pakistan versus England ODI series. The fourth match between Pakistan and England will be played in Nottingham today at 5pm PST.
  • The Sindh Cabinet is inducting two new members after the approval of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Longtime PPP leader and former minister Nisar Khuhro and MPA Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi have been included in the list of advisers to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. They will be looking after the Sindh planning and development and forest departments respectively.
  • ICYMI: The dollar went up yesterday and touched Rs148 a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to take action against currency traders selling it at higher rates. To read more click here. 

