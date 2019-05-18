Today’s outlook: OGRA increases gas prices, PM heads to Peshawar

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday).

A Lahore district and sessions court will hear the defamation case filed against singer Meesha Shafi today. Ali Zafar filed a case against her for accusing him of harassment on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar and hold a meeting at Governor House.

The funeral prayers of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar will be offered today at 3pm at the Link School’s ground in Lala Musa. Usama, who was studying in Lahore, died in a car accident near Lala Musa on Friday evening.

OGRA has approved an increase in gas prices after petrol and the dollar went up. The notification will be issued today.

PTI leader Aleem Khan will meet other party leaders today for the first time after being released from jail. The Lahore High Court granted him bail in an assets case on Wednesday.

ICYMI: The dollar went up yesterday and touched Rs150 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to take action against currency traders selling it at higher rates. To read more click here.

