Today’s outlook: Hamza Shahbaz in court, Bilawal heads to Larkana

1 hour ago

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday)

  • Police will submit a challan today in the case of Darul Sehat Hospital staff’s negligence in administrating the wrong injection to nine-month-old Nashwa causing her death. A local court had directed the investigation officer to submit the challan in Nashwa’s case by May 25.
  • PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz appeared before an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiyana Iqbal Housing cases.
  • Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs Hafeez Shaikh will be briefing the media today.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Ratodero’s Taluka Hospital today to meet people affected with HIV after an outbreak of the disease in the area. This is his first visit to the area since the outbreak of the disease. Over 600 people have been diagnosed with HIV. He is likely to address the media.
  • ICYMI: A judicial inquiry has begun into the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 10-year-old Farishta in Rawalpindi. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: A blast at a mosque before Friday prayers in Quetta’s Pashtunabad killed three persons, including a prayer leader, and injured at least 27 others. To read more click here.

