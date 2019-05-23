Today’s outlook: Iranian foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Thursday).

The Lahore High Court will hear case of misconduct filed against Board of Governors member Numan Butt from Sialkot. He will record his statement today. He has been accused of sharing confidential documents with the media, using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against the PCB chairman and criticising the PCB and its management/policies through dishonest statements.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be presented in a Karachi accountability court in assets beyond income case. On May 18, the court extended Durrani’s judicial remand till May 30.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to arrive in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee today. The meeting is expected to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

