Today’s outlook: Iranian FM in Pakistan, Bilawal summoned by NAB

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Friday)

After 10 straight ODI defeats, Pakistan will be playing the first warm-up match against Afghanistan today ahead of the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The match starts at 2:30pm.

The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari today to record his statement in the Park Lane case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Karachi on a one-day visit. He will hold a meeting with members of opposition parties at Governor House. He will also attend a fundraising iftar dinner for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital during his one-day visit. There are chances that PM Khan will also head to Ghotki.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A National Assembly session will be held today. During the session, the opposition might reveal what was discussed during the iftar dinner held by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

