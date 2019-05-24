HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Iranian FM in Pakistan, Bilawal summoned by NAB

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Friday)

  • After 10 straight ODI defeats, Pakistan will be playing the first warm-up match against Afghanistan today ahead of the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The match starts at 2:30pm.
  • The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari today to record his statement in the Park Lane case.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Karachi on a one-day visit. He will hold a meeting with members of opposition parties at Governor House. He will also attend a fundraising iftar dinner for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital during his one-day visit. There are chances that PM Khan will also head to Ghotki.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
  • A National Assembly session will be held today. During the session, the opposition might reveal what was discussed during the iftar dinner held by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
  • ICYMI: British Airways is resuming flight operations to Pakistan after 10 years. It will operate three flights in a week from June 3. To read more click here.

