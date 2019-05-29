Today’s outlook: ICC World Cup festivities kick off in London

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Wednesday).

The opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be held in London today. The matches are scheduled to begin from May 30 and run till July 14. Ten teams are participating in the World Cup. Pakistan’s first match will be against the West Indies on Friday.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be appearing before NAB’s office in Rawalpindi today in relation to the fake accounts case. He has asked party workers to gather in front of NAB’s office.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before the Islamabad High Court in a bail extension case. Zardari has been given three bails in three cases, while Talpur has obtained bail in one case.

ICYMI: The federal government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from June 4 to 7 (Tuesday to Friday). Eid is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on June 5. To read more click here.

