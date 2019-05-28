Today’s outlook: Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan for peace talks

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Tuesday).

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib will arrive in Islamabad today. Mohib is expected to hold discussions on ways to counter terrorism and ensuring peace in the region. A 13-member delegation will accompany him too.

Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair a meeting with the members of exchange companies association today. Their are likely to discuss the options for strengthening the local currency during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. Dr Shaikh will brief cabinet about the budget strategy for the next financial year.

A 10-member team of the World Health Organisation has arrived in Pakistan to investigate the outbreak of HIV in Larkana. They will provide HIV diagnostic kits to the medics in Larkana’s Ratodero.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the Lahore High Court today for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Youm-e-Takbeer will be celebrated today across the country. Youm-e-Takbeer (The day of greatness) is celebrated as a national day in Pakistan on May 28 in commemoration of nuclear tests at Chagai-I and Chagai-II. The tests made Pakistan the seventh nation to possess nuclear weapons, and the first in the Muslim world in May 1998.

Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganive is likely to meet government officials during his two-day visit to Pakistan. Ganive has underscored the importance of closer trade, economic and energy links between the two countries.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will be attending a ceremony in Lahore today. He will also meet Punjab CM and governor. He is visiting Pakistan for three days.

ICYMI: MNA Ali Wazir, who was arrested on Sunday in North Waziristan after what is being described as a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement supporters and army soldiers, has been remanded into the custody of the counter-terrorism department for eight days. To read more click here.

