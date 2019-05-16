HOME > News

TLP’s Khadim Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri get bail

May 14 , 2019

Picture from November 2018 shows TLP’s Khadim Hussain Rizvi (right) with Pir Afzal Qadri at a protest sit-in in Lahore. Photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Tuesday bail to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri in a case pertaining to staging countrywide protests and making derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

They have been granted bail July 15.

The bench had earlier reserved the on May 10. The LHC accepted the bail pleas of the two leaders against surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Rizvi was on judicial remand granted to him by a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore. The TLP leader was taken into protective custody on November 23 after staging violent countrywide protests over the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

Qadri announced his retirement from the party in a written statement earlier this month.

In the same statement, which he read out in a video, Qadri also apologised for his previous statements against the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

