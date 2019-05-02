TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri quits party

TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri announced his retirement from the party in a written statement Tuesday night.

In the same statement, which he read out in a video, Qadri also apologised for his previous statements against the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

He is currently on judicial remand pending multiple cases against him.

“I am a patient of cardiac disease, paralysis, kidney disease, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure. When the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Asia Masih case, my religious sentiments were hurt and I delivered a speech. I am extremely sorry for hurting the sentiments of the government, the judiciary and the chief of army staff,” said Qadri.

The incarcerated religious leader said he had decided to retire last year and had even informed his friends and family. “I am announcing the decision now because my health has deteriorated further.”

He urged TLP leaders and workers to operate in line with Pakistan’s laws and refrain from aggression. “Everyone must remain peaceful and stay away from activities against the integrity of the state. There will be no tolerance for acts of vandalism, arson, and destruction of public and private properties. Terrorism, murder and killings, societal discord and sectarian violence must be opposed and discouraged.”

Qadri, along with TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was taken into ‘protective custody’ on November 23 last year as a crackdown was initiated against the party’s activists and leaders in all major cities of Pakistan.

Booked under sedition and terrorism charges, he and Rizvi are on judicial remand as the Lahore High Court hears their plea for bail.

