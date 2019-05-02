HOME > News

Three soldiers martyred in cross-border North Waziristan terror attack

May 1 , 2019

Photo: Amber Shamsi/SAMAA Digital

Three soldiers have been martyred while other seven were left injured on Wednesday in a cross-border attack by a group of 60-70 terrorists in North Waziristan.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdadullah.

“A group of 60-70 terrorists from across the border from bases in Afghanistan attacked troops undertaking fencing effort along the Pak-Afghan Border in Alwara, North Waziristan,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Related: No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM

The statement added that several terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the Pakistan Army. “Attack effectively responded and repulsed by troops in the area.”

The statement further says that Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan.

“While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan Security Forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in the border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.”

ISPR has also said that Pakistan will continue to fence the border despite all obstacles.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ISPR north waziristan soldiers martyred


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.