Three soldiers martyred in cross-border North Waziristan terror attack

Three soldiers have been martyred while other seven were left injured on Wednesday in a cross-border attack by a group of 60-70 terrorists in North Waziristan.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdadullah.

“A group of 60-70 terrorists from across the border from bases in Afghanistan attacked troops undertaking fencing effort along the Pak-Afghan Border in Alwara, North Waziristan,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement added that several terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the Pakistan Army. “Attack effectively responded and repulsed by troops in the area.”

The statement further says that Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan.

“While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan Security Forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in the border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.”

ISPR has also said that Pakistan will continue to fence the border despite all obstacles.

