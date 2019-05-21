HOME > Local

Three shot dead over property dispute in Karachi’s Afghan Basti

Three people were killed and one injured after an exchange of fire between two groups over a property dispute in Afghan Basti near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

Police identified the deceased as Shah Agha and his friends Daulat Khan and Asif.

Agha’s nephew said his uncle had bought the plot through a bank. Agha and Khan were shot four times while Asif was shot once, said Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s medico-legal officer.

The bodies have been handed over to the families.

