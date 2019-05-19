Three Rawalpindi policemen remanded into police custody on rape charges

Three policemen and another suspect were remanded on Saturday into police custody for five days on charges of raping a woman on May 15.

They were presented in the court of Judge Kiran Nishat.

A woman has accused them of gang-raping her. She said that she was out for sehri with her friends in a private housing society when the policemen kidnapped her on gunpoint. She said that they raped her and stole Rs30,000 cash and a gold ring too. The three policemen were suspended after police received the woman’s complaint.

The investigating officer said that cash and jewellery have been recovered from the suspects too. He told the court that they are waiting for the DNA test report.

The police had asked for their custody for 10 days, but the court approved it for five days.

The suspects have been identified as Rashid, Naseer, Azeem and Amir.

