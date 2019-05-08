Three killed, including a tribal elder, in Qila Abdullah blast

Wali Muhammad, a tribal elder in Qila Abdullah, was killed along with his two companions in a roadside blast, officials said on Wednesday.

Jahanzeb Sheikh, the assistant commissioner in Qila Abdullah, confirmed that Wali Muhammad, Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Esa were killed in the blast.

The Levies force reached the spot after the blast and took the bodies to the hospital. Additional contingent of security forces has been deployed in the area to control the situation, the assistant commissioner said.

The nature of blast has yet to be ascertained, Mr Sheikh said.

