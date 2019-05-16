Three children hit by train in Pakpattan

Three children were hit by a Lahore-Karachi train on Wednesday near Christian Colony in the Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan.

According to rescue teams, the children, two boys and one girl, were between the ages of six and 10.

The two boys died on spot and the girl is currently in critical condition.

Residents say they were siblings. They were playing on the railway track and were crushed by the train.

Rescue team said the boys’ bodies were transferred to a hospital for post-mortem examinations and the girl is being treated.

