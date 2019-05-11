Three children die in fire in Lahore’s Farooq Colony

Three children died in Lahore after a fire broke out at a house on Walton Road.

The children were first cousins and all under the age of five. The police believe they were playing with matches and set the fire themselves.

They were playing in a room at one of their houses in Farooq Colony and locked the room. Their fathers are brothers.

Five-year-old Habiba, three-year-old Hasnain and one-and-a-half-year-old Iman were all killed after the fire broke out in the locked room. One relative was injured trying to get into the room to save the children. He has been admitted to a hospital.

SP Abdullah said the police believe the children set the fire themselves after locking themselves in the room.

Rescue teams broke the wall and retrieved the children’s bodies.

