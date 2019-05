Three brothers were shot dead in Charsadda Saturday night.

The police believe they were killed over an asset dispute. They say unidentified men opened fire on them at their house in Ali Jan Qila.

The house is in the jurisdiction of the Umarzai police station.

The attackers fled after killing the brothers. Their bodies were taken to the THQ Hospital.

Police say they have begun an investigation.

