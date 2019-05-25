Three arrested for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old in Rahim Yar Khan

Three men have been arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan. They abducted her and held her for 18 days.

An FIR has been registered at the Saddar police station against seven men under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage) on behalf of the girl’s father.

According to her father, she suffered from a mental disability and even though she was 13 years old, her mental age was about eight to 10.

The girl, S*, lived with her father in Rahim Yar Khan’s Chak 72. Her parents had gotten divorced a few years earlier and her mother lived down the lane. On March 9, S left her house to go to her mother’s. But along the way she forgot which house belonged to her mother and wandered a few streets over. There she came upon a rickshaw driver, whom she reportedly asked to take her to her mother’s house. After roaming the area for around an hour, the driver took her to his house in Mad Darbari instead.

S was kept hostage at the rickshaw driver’s house for 18 days during which time he and the other suspects raped her. They also drugged her. The medical superintendent of the Shaikh Zayed Hospital, where she was taken after she was recovered, confirmed that she was raped and drugged.

Her father approached the police repeatedly but they did not register a case or take any action. Consequently, Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Salamat has suspended the Saddar police station SHO and three other personnel. A departmental inquiry is under way against them.

The father searched for S himself and found out through the local panchayat where his daughter was being kept. He approached the local magistrate on April 6, following which the police intervened and recovered the girl. She was shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital on April 9 where she was admitted.

She passed away at 9:50pm on April 16. A post-mortem examination was conducted on April 17 and samples were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore. The results haven’t come back yet and the medico legal officer does not want to conclusively state a cause of death without the test results.

S’s father says four men — Syed Imran Shah, Ghulam Ali, Waqas and Gul Hassan — kept his daughter. Shah and Ali raped her while the other two helped them restrain her, he said in his statement to the police.

Initially, the local panchayat was involved in the case. However, no settlement was reached. In the FIR, registered on April 18, the father says he approached the police after the panchayat failed to reach a conclusion.

ASP Saleem told SAMAA TV that three of the four men named in the FIR have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other man. Imran Shah, the main accused, says he married the girl, the ASP said. He said they are investigating whether this is true but have already lodged a separate FIR against him under sections 4, 5 and 8 of the Child Marriage Restraint Act. This is a separate FIR from the one the girl’s father lodged.

He also confirmed that the SHO of the Saddar police station had been suspended on charges of negligence.

*Name has been changed to protect the victim's identity.