Three arrested after woman’s body found in Karachi’s Azizabad

10 mins ago

Three men were arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Karachi’s Azizabad.

An FIR was registered by the woman’s brother at the Azizabad police station on May 16 against three men under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The woman’s family lives in North Nazimabad. Her brother told the police that she had rented a room at a hostel in Defence View for Rs13,000.

Her brother claims she was a drug user, but this claim has not been corroborated by medical reports. The police are still waiting for the results of the toxicology test.

The suspects, identified as Khurram Sultan, Ashraf and Kashif are drivers employed by an online ride-hailing service. They told the police they were her friends and claimed they used to do drugs together.

“We didn’t kill her. When we came to her room, her door was closed. We broke the door and found that she was already dead,” they told the police. They said they got scared after seeing her body and disposed of it.

Her body was found on May 14 near the Azizabad Baloch hotel.

According to the police, she was strangled to death. But the medico legal officer has not determined the official cause of death yet.

TOPICS:
Karachi Murder


