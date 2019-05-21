HOME > Local

Thal Express derails near Alluwali railway station

3 hours ago

No casualty reported





Four bogies of Thal Express derailed on Tuesday near Mianwali Railway Station. 

The train was travelling from Rawalpindi to Multan.

The track from Kundian to Rawalpindi has been closed. The authorities say that the track will be restored soon.

A rescue train has been dispatched too.

No casualty has been reported so far, said the authorities.

TOPICS:
mianwali Thal Express train


