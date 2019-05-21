Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | 15 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
Thal Express derails near Alluwali railway station
Farhan Paracha
3 hours ago
No casualty reported
Four bogies of Thal Express derailed on Tuesday near Mianwali Railway Station.
The train was travelling from Rawalpindi to Multan.
The track from Kundian to Rawalpindi has been closed. The authorities say that the track will be restored soon.
A rescue train has been dispatched too.
No casualty has been reported so far, said the authorities.
mianwali
Thal Express
train
