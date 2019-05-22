HOME > Government

Tenure of cantonment board members to end on Dec 9

2 hours ago

The Election Commission has decided that the tenure of all cantonment boards’ members will end on December 9 in order to bring uniformity to the system. 

These members were elected in 2015 on different dates. The office term for cantonment boards’ members is four years from the date of their oath according to Section 67 of the Cantonment Board Ordinance, 2002.

The ECP wrote a letter to the defence secretary, and the director general of military land and cantonment boards informing them of the decision.

The commission explained that they decided the date based on the oath taken by the members of the Cherat Cantonment Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The last elected representative of the said board took oath on December 10, 2015.

