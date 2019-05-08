Tayyaba case: Court reserves verdict on judge’s acquittal plea

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on the acquittal pleas of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Mahin Zafar, in a child maid torture case.

They were initially sentenced to one-year in jail by the Islamabad High Court after being convicted in the case. They challenged the verdict and the high court increased their sentences, taking their jail term to three years. A fine of Rs0.5 million was also imposed on them.

Related: Tayyaba torture case: Court hands one year each to judge, wife

They were convicted of wrongful confinement of their domestic help Tayyaba, burning her hands over a missing broom, beating her up and detaining her in a storeroom.

Khan’s lawyer told the top court that Tayyaba never said she was locked inside the house alone. He said that the judge and his wife used to take care of her just like her own parents, he told the court.

The doctors confirmed that the injuries on Tayyaba’s face and hands were accidental, he added.

Related: Rawalpindi couple accused of torturing 11-year-old domestic worker

The lawyer of Tayyaba’s family, on the other hand, said that her hands were kept on a stove and then burnt.

The court said that the verdict will be announced at an appropriate time.

Tayyaba was 10 years old when she was working as a domestic help at the judge’s house. On December 29, 2016, she was recovered from their house after neighbours complained of the child being tortured. The minor’s face and hands bore marks of torture.

The case was reported and outrage followed on social media, with people calling for strict and swift justice.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.