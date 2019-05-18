HOME > Money

‘Take advantage of tax amnesty scheme or face the music’

19 mins ago

We can conduct inquiries if we want, but that will only spread fear, says FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi.

This is why, he said, it is being said to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme. “It is for you,” he said.

We have all the information regarding taxpayers, said Zaidi, adding that people owned properties in USA, Canada and other foreign countries.

This was his first interaction with KCCI’s businesspersons.

Related: Shabbar Zaidi’s appointment as FBR chairperson challenged in court

Several businessmen, representing various sectors of the economy, attended the meeting, including KCCI Businessmen Group patron-in-chief Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda and former presidents Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar, Tahir Khaliq and AQ Khalil.

Teli asked Zaidi to put an end to “misuse of authority” in FBR. He said if an FBR officer is found abusing power, they should be sacked and sent to jail.

In a fiery response, Zaidi said it takes two hands to clap. He said if an FBR officer is held accountable, a KCCI member will be too. “Don’t complain then that a businessman was arrested,” said Zaidi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
fbr Shabbar Zaidi tax amnesty


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.