‘Take advantage of tax amnesty scheme or face the music’

We can conduct inquiries if we want, but that will only spread fear, says FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi.

This is why, he said, it is being said to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme. “It is for you,” he said.

We have all the information regarding taxpayers, said Zaidi, adding that people owned properties in USA, Canada and other foreign countries.

This was his first interaction with KCCI’s businesspersons.

Several businessmen, representing various sectors of the economy, attended the meeting, including KCCI Businessmen Group patron-in-chief Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda and former presidents Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar, Tahir Khaliq and AQ Khalil.

Teli asked Zaidi to put an end to “misuse of authority” in FBR. He said if an FBR officer is found abusing power, they should be sacked and sent to jail.

In a fiery response, Zaidi said it takes two hands to clap. He said if an FBR officer is held accountable, a KCCI member will be too. “Don’t complain then that a businessman was arrested,” said Zaidi.

