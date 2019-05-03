Supreme Court rejects Nawaz Sharif’s petition to travel abroad

The Supreme Court rejected on Friday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard his review petition to travel abroad for medical treatment. He was granted bail on March 26 on the basis that he stays in Pakistan.

The other judges on the bench were Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The judges observed that the comments from doctors included in the petition did not concretely say that Nawaz could not be treated in Pakistan. They make offers to treat him but do not say that this treatment is only possible in London, noted the judges.

The judges also observed that when the bail was granted, Nawaz’s lawyers argued that he needed an immediate angiography. That procedure has still not been done, they said.

Related: Nawaz Sharif asks Supreme Court to let him travel abroad

His legal team also filed a request to extend his bail, which was also rejected. He was granted six weeks of bail to get medical treatment, which expires on Tuesday, May 7.

The three-time former premier was jailed at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years after convicting him in the Al-Azizia case.

In his review petition, filed on April 25, Nawaz’s lawyers included the comments of American, British and Swiss doctors saying his condition is serious and needs to be treated abroad.

He will now have to go back to Kot Lakhpat Jail after his bail expires.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said they will wait for the written order before looking into their options.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.