Summer vacations start tomorrow in Punjab

Summer vacations for students across Punjab start tomorrow (Saturday).

The Punjab government had announced summer vacations for schools throughout the province from May 31 to August 15.

According to the education department, all private and government educational institutions will remain closed from May 31 to mid of August for summer vacations.

The summer vacations have been announced prior to their usual schedule owing to the intensity of a heat spell.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.