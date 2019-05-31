HOME > Education

Summer vacations start tomorrow in Punjab

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Summer vacations for students across Punjab start tomorrow (Saturday).

The Punjab government had announced summer vacations for schools throughout the province from May 31 to August 15.

According to the education department, all private and government educational institutions will remain closed from May 31 to mid of August for summer vacations.

The summer vacations have been announced prior to their usual schedule owing to the intensity of a heat spell.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Punjab summer vacations


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.