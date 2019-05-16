Sugar shortage in Multan’s Ramazan markets irks consumers

People in Multan say there has been a shortage of sugar in Ramazan bazaars after the price of sugar increased in the market.

One person said he had to stand in a long queue for many hours in the hot weather and only got two kilogrammes of sugar.

Ramazan bazaars sell commodities for a lesser price than the market, which could be a reason for the shortage.

However, the administration of the bazaar in Shamsabad thinks there is no shortage.

“There is plenty of sugar and we have not seen a shortage,” said Karamat Ali.

