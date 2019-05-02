HOME > News

‘Stop the propaganda’: Court throws out petition against Aurat March

13 hours ago

Photo: Courtesy Aurat March 2019/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has thrown out a petition seeking action against the organisers of the Aurat March. 

During a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah told the petitioner, the PJEON (Organisation for Peace, Justice and Education), to stop with its propaganda.

The PJEON, through its chairperson, Ch Abdur Rahman Nasir, has named the organisers of the march, the government, PEMRA, NADRA and the Council of Islamic Ideology in its petition.

It claims that posters at the march, which was held on International Women’s Day (March 8), were contrary to Islamic norms. They had slogans like ‘Mera Jisam, Meri Marzi (My Body, My Choice)’ and ‘Meri Shaadi Nahi, Meri Azadi ki Fiqar Karein (Worry About My Freedom, Not My Wedding)’.

Justice Minallah declared the petition not fit for hearing and advised the petitioner to approach the relevant forum instead. It has been disposed of.

“Instead of doing this propaganda, contact the relevant forum,” he directed the petitioner. Their lawyer argued that they were not doing propaganda and had sent a request to the interior secretary first. However, they received no reply.

The petitioner has claimed that the organisers called for an end to nikkahs, which is against Islam. However, the judge said this could be someone’s personal opinion and told the petitioner not to assign this thinking to everyone.

