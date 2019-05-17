HOME > Politics

Steaming session brings Sheikh Rasheed and Saad Rafique face-to-face

2 hours ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, former minister, came face-to-face in a steaming session of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Friday.

Heated words were exchanged between the two.

“We launched 26 new trains and saved 1.7 million litres of fuel,” remarked Rasheed.

Rafique responded that they launched new trains after coming into power. “Please tell us about the feasibility of it all.”

Related: Sheikh Rasheed, your portfolio is in danger

He remarked that the PML-N government never said that it will end all problems being faced by the people.

Rasheed said that it seems as if Rafique is the only one who will ask all the questions. “You may ask all the questions if that’s what you want to do.”

Rafique questioned if Rasheed will answer responsibly to the question regarding his income.

He then went ahead to criticise the decision to start The Dhabeji Express, which took people from Karachi to Dhabeji. “Officers knew from before that Dhabeji Express would fail,” he said. “Only 22 people were using it. They shouldn’t have started it in the first place,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Saad Rafique sheikh rasheed


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Saad Rafique, Railways Minister
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.