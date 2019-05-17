Steaming session brings Sheikh Rasheed and Saad Rafique face-to-face

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, former minister, came face-to-face in a steaming session of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Friday.

Heated words were exchanged between the two.

“We launched 26 new trains and saved 1.7 million litres of fuel,” remarked Rasheed.

Rafique responded that they launched new trains after coming into power. “Please tell us about the feasibility of it all.”

He remarked that the PML-N government never said that it will end all problems being faced by the people.

Rasheed said that it seems as if Rafique is the only one who will ask all the questions. “You may ask all the questions if that’s what you want to do.”

Rafique questioned if Rasheed will answer responsibly to the question regarding his income.

He then went ahead to criticise the decision to start The Dhabeji Express, which took people from Karachi to Dhabeji. “Officers knew from before that Dhabeji Express would fail,” he said. “Only 22 people were using it. They shouldn’t have started it in the first place,” he added.

