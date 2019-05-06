HOME > Entertainment

Spider-Man: Far From Home new trailer spoils Endgame

38 mins ago

The new trailer for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next movie Spider-man: Far From Home was released on Monday. It shows off the life of the friendly, neighbourhood superhero in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. 

In the first trailer released earlier this year, we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heading off to Europe for a class trip. Things don’t go as planned as Nick Fury recruits him for a mysterious mission.

The trailer contains a major spoiler for Endgame and Tom Holland even warns people about it.

The new trailer shows Peter trying to live in a world without his mentor Iron Man, who died while trying to save the world in Endgame. Happy Hogan is by his side for comfort, but like most teenagers, Peter finds solace in a backpacking trip across Europe. He wouldn’t be the first. Along the way, he’ll have to figure out what it means to be “the next Iron Man.”

The trailer confirms that there is now an MCU Multiverse, one in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is from another Earth apparently caused by Thanos’ snap tearing a hole in the dimension. The trailer shows Spider-man and Mysterio side by side to overpower the bad guys.

The movie will release on June 2.

