Special flight to bring back 320 Pakistanis stuck in Malaysia

3 hours ago

Photo: PIA

A special flight will bring back 320 Pakistanis stuck in Malaysia on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The plane will arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Pakistanis were imprisoned in Malaysia. They had completed their sentences but were stuck because of the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

The premier directed the Baitul Mal and Foreign Office to release Rs40 million and Rs10 million, respectively, for the purpose, according to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

Related: 315 Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia to arrive home May 29

Foreign Office spokesperson said PM Khan wanted these Pakistanis to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families. He added that the people were imprisoned for minor offences.

TOPICS:
Malaysia Pakistan PM Imran Khan


