South Punjab to have its own assembly, high court: Qureshi

Under its Constitution (Amendment) Bill, the government has defined what areas will come in South Punjab. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the media on the important features of the bill on Wednesday.

The bill proposes changes in several articles of the Constitution.

According to the bill, South Punjab province will comprise Multan division, Bahawalpur division and Dera Ghazi Khan division. The province will have a separate assembly and seats in the Senate.

The South Punjab Assembly will have 120 seats — 95 directly elected and 22 indirectly elected. The Punjab Assembly’s seats will be reduced to 251 from 371.

The province will also have its own separate high court and chief justice. Its principal seat will be in Multan but it will still have divisional benches in other major cities. The governor will decide where these benches will be.

Qureshi said that he has spoken to the PPP about the bill and asked for their support because he knows a separate province in South Punjab has been one of their longtime goals as well. I got a positive response, he said, adding that at the next National Assembly meeting Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will discuss the issue.

The PTI also wants to discuss this will other like-minded parties, said Qureshi. He appealed to their ‘friends’ in the PML-N to also support the cause.

