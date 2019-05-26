Sonic the Hedgehog movie delayed to fix character design

Sorry, Sega fans, you’ll need to wait a little longer to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Paramount pushed back the release date three months to give the filmmakers “a little more time to make Sonic just right.”

Direct Jeff Fowler confirmed on Twitter Friday that a redesign prompted by the fan outcry, over elements of Sonic like his long legs and a full set of teeth, is going to push the film to February 2020.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog will face off against Universal’s romantic comedy The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and Fox’s untitled Kingsman movie, the third in the franchise.

