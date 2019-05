A soldier was martyred after militants raided the Makki Garh Post in North Waziristan’s Shawal Valley.

The ISPR confirmed his death and said it was during an exchange of fire with the militants.

Separately, a police check post came under attack in Quetta on Samungli Road. Two attackers were killed and two fled.

The police sealed the area at night and conducted a search operation.

