The body of a six-year-old boy who went missing four days ago was found on Saturday near a river in Sarai Saleh, Haripur district.

According to the police, the boy was hit on the head and strangled to death.

My son had gone out to play but never came back, his father said.

The police registered a case against unidentified suspects and started an investigation.

