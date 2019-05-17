Sindh’s prisoners to get due rights

Sindh is all set to pass the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Service Act, 2019, Adviser to the CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday.

He said Sindh will become the first assembly to legislate on this issue in 125 years.

The law lays emphasis on the rights and dignity of prisoners to integrate them into society.

Wahab, while speaking to the media, said that prison reforms were a revolutionary step of the Sindh government towards repealing prison laws that were one-and-a-half-centuries old.

Prisons are meant for reform centres not torture cells, he said.

Some of the reforms under the new law include a provision of special allowance for families of prisoners. The families of prisoners who were the only bread earners will also be given an allowance.

Woman prisoners over the age of 60 will be released even if their sentence has not been completed.

In January CM Murad Ali Shah had said it should be ensured that the prisoners’ fundamental rights are provided and that they are assisted in rehabilitation and their reintegration into society as law abiding citizens.

Briefing the cabinet in a meeting in January about the problems in the previous Prison Act of 1894, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir had said it was primarily punitive in nature and lacked certain aspects such as reformation, adequate security, clarity on policy and management and a core focus on development of prison human resources.

