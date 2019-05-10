HOME > Politics

‘Sindh’s children paying price of PPP’s bad governance’

45 mins ago

Innocent children of Sindh are dying due to the bad performance of the provincial government, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

In a tweet, Awan said that [PPP chairperson] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop making a hue and cry in Islamabad and go to Sindh and meet the families whose innocent children were paying the price of the inefficiency of the PPP government.

Related: No more ‘chai pani’ funds for ministries: Firdous Ashiq Awan

She said that the entire nation knew that all the corrupt elements were making a hue and cry as their corruption has been exposed.

She said the nation was united under the dynamic leadership of PM Khan, who was the last hope of the people.

Awan placed the blame on those who were “crying” for pushing the country towards bankruptcy and forcing the government to seek an IMF bailout package.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Ashiq Awan latest Sindh


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.