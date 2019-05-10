‘Sindh’s children paying price of PPP’s bad governance’

Innocent children of Sindh are dying due to the bad performance of the provincial government, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

In a tweet, Awan said that [PPP chairperson] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop making a hue and cry in Islamabad and go to Sindh and meet the families whose innocent children were paying the price of the inefficiency of the PPP government.

Related: No more ‘chai pani’ funds for ministries: Firdous Ashiq Awan

She said that the entire nation knew that all the corrupt elements were making a hue and cry as their corruption has been exposed.

She said the nation was united under the dynamic leadership of PM Khan, who was the last hope of the people.

Awan placed the blame on those who were “crying” for pushing the country towards bankruptcy and forcing the government to seek an IMF bailout package.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.