‘Sindh waiting for right of way transfer to launch KCR’

May 15 , 2019

People waiting for their trains at Karachi Railway Station. File photo: AFP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says the provincial government is ready to launch the Karachi Circular Railway, but it needs the Pakistan Railways to hand over the right of way (ROW) to the Sindh government within the next 15 days.

He was presiding over a meeting at the CM House in Karachi on Wednesday. It was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, MD Water Board Asadullah, DG KDA, DG SBCA and representatives of the transport department.

The CM said that it was committed to launch the KCR project for which he had been holding meetings in China and Islamabad and got it approved in the CPEC-related JCC meeting. Now, the federal government has to approve the project as its feasibility study has already been done, he said.

Shah directed the transport department to write a letter to the railway authorities with a request to remove encroachments from the ROW and transfer it to the provincial government so that international tenders could be invited to start the project.

 
