Sindh University professor accused of harassment

The director of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro’s Institute of Plant Science has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman professor of the same department.

Dr Rabia filed a complaint against Professor Abdul Jabbar Pirzada in a written letter to the varsity’s vice-chancellor.

In her letter, she wrote that Pirzada bothers women students by asking them to befriend him and harassed teachers too.

The letter reads that Pirzada harassed three students during the exam for BS part I. It said that an investigation committee was constituted after several students complained, however, it has yet to take any action against the professor.

Pirzada has denied the accusation. He said that no such complaints have been filed.

The vice-chancellor, when contacted, said the incident is from 2016, but it came to his knowledge today. He said he has not received any complaints before.

Pirzada told SAMAA Digital that Dr Rabia did not want him appointed to the post of the director because she fears he will launch an investigation against her over the misplacement of a microscope worth Rs30 million.

“She’s remembering these allegations so many years later,” he said. An inquiry was already conducted and the allegations were proven wrong, he said.

