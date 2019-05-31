HOME > News

Sindh police opens IT lab in Karachi’s Malir

2 hours ago

Sindh police has launched an IT laboratory to improve investigations and provide assistance to officers.

Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Amir Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the lab on Thursday in Malir.

The lab provides seven investigation support services to investigation officers of the District Police Malir. The services include:

  • Crime Data Analysis support
  • Case file preparation support
  • Criminal Record office support
  • Crime Scene Evidence processing
  • Crime Scene Mapping support
  • Investigators’ Training facility
  • Printing, scanning and photocopying facility

It is named after late police officer DSP Abdul Fateh Sanghri who died in 2015 in Malir while he was on duty.

DFSS IT lab provides smart policing solutions and training to officers. It has 12 investigation officers working for it, including two women officers, and will run in three shifts.

Online services of lawyers will also be available.

The lab will improve the investigation department and will make it easier to get suspects punished and solve cases, police said.

